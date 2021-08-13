Shershaah: Kargil War hero – Captain Vikram Batra’s brother, Vishal Batra, reviewed Shershaah that released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Speaking to a leading daily, he mentioned that there was whole baggage of emotions that he and his family have been carrying for 22 years and that all just went out when the movie got over. Vishal, who is Vikram Batra’s twin, also accepted that the makers took some cinematic liberty while curating the film but it lives up to the family’s expectations.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Massive Drama Over Virat-Sai's 'Chutti, Vacation, Trip' As Pakhi Spill The Beans

Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the India-Pakistan war of 1999 while capturing one of the most important peaks that eventually contributed big in ending the war.

Speaking to ETimes in his latest interview, Vishal Batra said, “It has always been a mixed bag of emotions for me to talk about him. I have been living with those emotions for 22 years. It’s not easy being Vikram’s twin — he was the best brother, confidante, and friend. We shared every bit of our life together. It was a moment of pride for my family and me.” He added that there were a lot of emotions that he silently poured out when he watched the movie. “We wanted every Indian to know his story, to know the man behind the epithet, Shershaah. There hasn’t been a day when we have not spoken about him. And each time we do that, we tend to miss him even more. I’ve contained emotional havoc inside for years. I had to hold it till the film was over, and let it out somewhere, all alone,” he explained.

The brother mentioned that while the writer of the movie, Sandeep Srivastava, researched the story and put the entire film together, it was Sidharth Malhotra who interacted with him the most because he didn’t want anything to be left out of his sight while playing the titular role in the movie. “We just told the story to writer Sandeep Srivastava and the entire team got behind putting the film together. Sidharth, in fact, has had long conversations with me. He didn’t leave any aspect out. I wouldn’t deny that there is about 10-12 per cent cinematic liberty taken in the narrative of the film, but we’re okay with it,” he said.

Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Vardhan, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sidharth plays the roles of both Vikram Batra and his brother, Vishal Batra, in the film while Kiara Advani plays his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

