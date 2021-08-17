Shershaah Movie News: While Sidharth Malhotra is garnering constant appreciation for his performance in the recently released film, Shershaah, a biopic on Kargil war-hero Captain Vikram Batra, there was a time when things could have really shaken up for him. In his latest interview with a daily, Shabbir Boxwala, who had the rights to make a film on Captain Vikram Batra, revealed that Shershaah could just be Aayush Sharma‘s debut film in Bollywood because Salman Khan had approached him for the same.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Sidharth Malhotra Tags Pawandeep Rajan As 'Shershaah' of the Show

While speaking to Mid-Day, Shabbir said that Salman wanted to produce Shershaah with Aayush playing the titular role in it, however, it was too late by that time because he had already talked to Batra's family about Sidharth playing the role. Shabbir said, "Salman approached me at a stage when I was in talks with Junglee Pictures. He wanted Shershaah to be Aayush's debut film and wanted to partner with me on it. It would have been highly unethical to drop him (Sidharth) for another actor."

He explained how Sidharth had already come into the picture and it didn't seem right to replace him and break the family's trust. Shabbir said, "When Captain Batra's family gave me the rights, it was a big moment for me. They showed immense trust in me, and I didn't want to go wrong at any step. I explained (my predicament) to Salman, who was understanding. Aayush was sweet and sportingly said that playing a double role in his debut movie might be (a tall order)."

Later, Ayush went on to debut in Bollywood with a movie titled Loveyatri that also featured debutant Warina Hussain. It was a film produced and heavily promoted by Salman Khan. However, it didn’t do well. The duo is though back again with Antim: The Final Truth.

