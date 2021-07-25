Shershaah Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah’s trailer finally released and fans can’t get a better Sunday. The trailer shows Captain Vikram Batra’s (played by Sidharth) patriotic journey from being a ‘soldier to a legend’. The trailer looks promising and Sidharth has done a fabulous work as Captain Vikram Batra as he brings him to life. Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema, fiancé of Captain Vikram Batra.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 First Contestant Confirmed: Arjun Bijlani Finally Seals The Deal After Being Satisfied With Remuneration
Sidharth shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Shershaah trailer Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I'm honoured to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero. #ShershaahOnPrime releases on 12th August. Jai Hind."
Kiara also shared the trailer and wrote, "His love and commitment is now yours to celebrate. Presenting the unforgettable true story of Captain Vikram Batra's (PVC) bravery and courage!"
Netizens applaud the trailer and Sidharth Malhotra’s performance.
Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Shershaah is based on the journey of Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth essaying the role of brave heart martyr soldier. He was an officer of the Indian Army, awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest war-time gallantry award for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The film is set to release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.