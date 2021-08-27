Shibani Dandekar Gets Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s Name Inked On Her Neck

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend and actor Shibani Dandekar got his name tattooed on her neck. The television host took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the new tattoo with her fans. Even though her face isn’t visible in the pictures, fans can see a clear look of her new tattoo, ‘Farhan’ which is written on the side of her neck.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar on 20 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: I Would Have Scrapped If Dimple Kapadia Had Rejected It

Sharing the pictures, Shibani wrote, "Inked by the best." The original post was shared by tattoo artist Mr K who had tagged both Shibani and Farhan Akhtar. Shibani had dedicated this tattoo to the Toofaan actor on his 42nd birthday. In another picture shared by Shibani, she can also be seen getting a tattoo inked on her hand.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating each other for the last three years. Earlier this month, Shibani talked about marrying Farhan in conversation with Bollywood Bubble and said, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."

On the work front, Shibani was last seen in Love In The Times Of Corona. She was also seen in series including Four More Shots Please and Hostages. Farhan, on the other hand, was last seen in Toofaan along with Rakul Preet Singh. He had recently also announced that he will be directing Jee Le Zaraa, which features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.