Shibashish Sarkar, the chief executive officer of the Reliance Entertainment group, has contracted the coronavirus. The group CEO of content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment is reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. While it's not yet clear when he got diagnosed with the deadly virus, he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of fever.

A source close to Sarkar informed news agency PTI about his health. "He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down," the insider said.

Sarkar has been attending many webinars and discussions over the delay in the release of two big films that Reliance Entertainment has backed. Even on Thursday, he attended a webinar where he talked about the status of '83 and Sooryavanshi which are being produced by his company. Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sarkar had confirmed that both the Ranveer Singh and the Akshay Kumar starrer would be the first two films to arrive at the cinema screens whenever the government decides to re-open the theatres post COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, three celebrities from Bollywood were diagnosed with COVID-19. Singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Kiran Kumar, producer Karim Morani and his daughter Zoa Morani tested positive for the virus and then recovered.