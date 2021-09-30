Shiddat Movie Review: What is love? To be and let them be. To have the freedom to express, to stay true to your emotions, to let yourself fly like you are an extension of the wind, to feel like you have a right over your decisions, to understand what actually makes you feel happy, and to respect those choices. Well, not if you are watching a Bollywood romantic movie where the ‘shiddat vala pyar‘ only means stalking a woman and scaring her until she is forced to accept you to stop you from torturing her and her family. The formula is the same, the characters differ – sometimes you add some beautiful music and get Kabir Singh, and sometimes you take the setting out of India and get Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This time, you got Shiddat, a film starring Sunny Kaushal (Vicky Kaushal’s brother) and Radhika Madan.Also Read - Sunny Movie Review: True Story of Distress Amid Pandemic But It's Too Soon to Relive it!

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddat begins with the love story of Gautam (Mohit Raina) and Ira (Diana Penty) – two completely opposite people who fall in love and decide to stay together for a lifetime. In his beautiful speech during their wedding reception, Gautam talks about how he was meant to be with Ira and he would have found her wherever she would be because she is his destiny. The magic of that speech works wonders on Jaggi (Sunny), a happy, carefree soul who was there to enjoy ‘free ki daru’ with his friends. Cut to a few months later and we see Jaggi trying to illegally enter the UK. Only to be caught in France and get deported by Gautam who has now become an Indian diplomat in Europe. Jaggi sees Gautam and tells him how his speech inspired him to become this big aashiq who didn’t fear coming down to Europe to meet the love of his life aka Kartika (Radhika) who, by the way, has no clue that this man has been stalking her and has full plans to ruin her wedding which is happening in a few days with a man whom she herself agreed to get married to and is genuinely happy with. Also Read - Bhoot Police Movie Review: No Horror, Less Comedy, More Boredom!

The flashback of the story begins and we see Jaggi falling for Kartika while she takes it all very casually and flies back to her home in London clarifying that it was all for fun. She tells him that she’s happily getting married to someone in London and he doesn’t need to create any ruckus because it is over from her side. Jaggi, because Indian aashiqs are grown up on films glorifying stalking as putting efforts to impress the girl, tries his best to reach Kartika and spoil her wedding. What happens during his journey as he faces many terrible setbacks is supposed to make you feel sympathetic towards the man. After all, he has come this far to prove to a girl that ‘she is no. 1’ in his life. How could you not appreciate the risk he has taken and the stupidity he has shown! Also Read - Shershaah Movie Review: Celebratory Tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, His Bonds And Bravery!

Shiddat could have easily been a progressive movie with the girl shown as a national-level swimmer and the boy shown as a hockey player. Or a simple love story by showing how they both work out their confusions and fight the world to prove just how much they want to be with each other. But, the makers had to choose a rather impractical path that looks more impossible than the possibility of finding sanity in Bollywood love stories (barring a few). Who decides to swim through the 560 km long English Channel between Paris and England to reach a girl? Can we stop making fools of our men in international waters, please?

Another hugely problematic scene in the movie is the writer’s solution to deal with eve-teasing and harassment. When Jaggi goes on to click and post Kartika’s picture on social media without her permission, she goes inside the boy’s locker room and clicks them naked by ripping their clothes off and removing their towels. Harassing men back is not the way to stop eve-teasers and abusers. Dealing with it as an act of revenge would be a myopic view of looking at the problem. We can write and show better than that!

Despite its flawed, impractical, sexist, and regressive storyline, the performances in Shiddat are good. Sunny fits Jaggi like a glove. He is nonchalant, funny, quirky, and looks so much in love. Though you find him looking eerily similar to actor Vishal Aditya Singh (if you know you know), especially in scenes when he has just made a joke and is expecting others to laugh at it. Radhika as Kartika is just fine and does her job decently. In a few scenes, she does look confused as if second-guessing her decision of doing a film that is absolutely misogynist. We have seen her doing far better though – in Pataakhaa and of course, in the very entertaining Angrezi Medium. Both Mohit and Diana are graceful and lovely together as a couple who fails to mend their differences in a marriage. In a scene, when Diana says ‘I love you Gautam but I don’t like you anymore’, you understand and you see the embarrassment and pain in Raina’s eyes who seems to be becoming a better version of himself in every screen outing now. First Mumbai Diaries, and now Shiddat!

Even with decent performances, the story of Shiddat is jaw-droppingly impractical and the love that it talks about is not meant for regular, normal people. Love knows no boundaries but you don’t have to go literal about it!

Stars: 2