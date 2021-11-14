Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has now broken her silence over Rs 1.51 crore cheating case lodged against her and Raj Kundra by a businessman alleging cheating and forgery. Taking to Twitter, she shared an official statement on the same and dismissed any such activity done by the couple. The statement reads, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked! To set the record straight, SFL fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealth directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan.”Also Read - More Trouble For Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra: Rs 1.51 Crore Cheating Case Filed Against The Couple

"I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratide. Shilpa Shetty Kundra (sic)", she added.

As per the Times Now report, a businessman has lodged a cheating and forgery case against the couple, and demanded Rs 1.51 crore from the couple. The case is in the connection to a fitness enterprise started by Shilpa, and Raj. The businessman accused the couple of taking the money from the investors across the country for the venture, and when he demanded the return of his Rs 1.51 crore, the couple allegedly threatened him.

After being released from the jail in the porn films case, Raj and Shilpa made the public appearance for the first time last week as they offered prayers at the iconic temple in Himachal Pradesh.

On September 20, Raj Kundra secured bail at a surety of Rs 50,000 after spending 60 days in jail. The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused. Later, after a five-month probe, Kundra and Thorpe were also arrested and have remained in police and judicial custody till date.