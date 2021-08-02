Shilpa Shetty’s Statement on Raj Kundra Porn Case: Actor Shilpa Shetty, who has maintained a silence over the matter on Raj Kundra’s arrest, finally shared her statement on social media after her husband’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the production and circulation of pornographic content. In a long statement, Shilpa requested her not so well-wishers and media to leave them alone as she and her family have the right to privacy and they don’t deserve a media trial.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Moves HC Over Defamatory Content Published in Media, Demands Unconditional Apology And Rs 25 Crore Damages

Shilpa Shetty also reacted to the trolls and said, “A lot of trolling/questions posed, not only to me but also to my family. My stand, I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice”. The Hungama 2 actor urged not to attribute false quotes on her behalf.”

Read the long statement shared by Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra Porn Case:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Joint commissioner had said that they didn’t find any kind of involvement of Shilpa Shetty in the case. “We have not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we’ll take appropriate action,” Joint commissioner Milind Bharambe was quoted as saying by ANI.

Last week, Shilpa Shetty had approached High Court over asking for restrictions against defamatory content on social media and websites. Shilpa mentioned several reports are false and defamatory and are damaging her reputation. The actor had said her public image has taken a hit after this controversy and therefore she demanded an unconditional apology from certain media houses and asked to delete the stories and videos with defamatory content. Not only this, but Shetty also asked for compensation of Rs 25 crores.