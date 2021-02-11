Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have bought a swanky new black Mercedes-Benz-V Class. The couple took the luxurious car to a ride on the roads of Mumbai and got clicked by the paparazzi. Sitting inside their ritzy car, both Shilpa and Raj looked superbly striking. The couple visited a popular restaurant in the Worli area of Mumbai with other members of the family. Also Read - From Matiz to Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription! Nia Sharma Buys a Swanky New Car Worth Rs 90 Lakh

The black Mercedes-Benz V-Class car costs between Rs 71.10 lakh to Rs 1.46 crore in India. It offers a wonderful seating capacity and can accommodate as many as eight people at once. Other features include massaging and ventilated seats, panoramic sliding sunroof, an electric sliding door, ambient lighting, and cruise control. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Her Staff Member a Brand New Car on Dusshera, Here’s The Video

Shilpa and Raj also opened a new restaurant in Mumbai which is a hit among the audience. The couple owns many businesses together and is associated with many leading brands. They are parents to two kids – Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra.

Meanwhile, TV star Nia Sharma also bought a swanky new car recently. The actor showed off the picture of the car on Instagram and revealed how it took her a lot of effort and patience to buy a new ride for herself.

What do you think of Shilpa’s new luxurious purchase?