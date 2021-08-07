Mumbai: Bombay High Court has denied bail to businessman Raj Kundra in an alleged in porn film case. This means that Shilpa Shetty’s husband will stay in jail till further orders.Also Read - 'Maine Kuch Nahi Pehna Hai'! Gehana Vasisth Goes Nude in Live Video, Questions People Attacking Her in Porn Case

Raj Kundra had challenged the remand order and had sought immediate release. However, Bombay High Court rejected his plea and said that his remand and subsequent judicial custody were 'within the conformity of law and did not require interference.'

Kundra's lawyer had argued against the remand saying Raj Kundra will still co-operate in the investigation. This is not the first time that Raj Kundra's bail plea has been rejected. Earlier on July 23, when Raj's police custody was extended, police had informed the court that they suspect the money earned from pornography was used for online betting.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps. Speaking about the same, Mumbai police had said that he appears to be the key conspirator and that they have “sufficient evidence” against him.