Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been blessed with baby girl Samisha through surrogacy, reveals that she suffered from multiple miscarriages and after waiting for four years and after three attempts, they were finally blessed with a daughter. She also said that during the time when they opted for adoption, Christian missionaries, where they have put in their names, shut down. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Create Modern-Day Mahabharat at Home, Watch Viral Video

She was quoted as saying, “After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered with an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages. So, it was a genuine issue. I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Works Out With Hubby Raj, Son Viaan, Says 'Family That eats, Prays And Works Out Together'



“At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route. We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child”, she added.



She even opened about facing body-shaming due to her post-pregnancy weight. Talking about it, she said, “I had put on 32 kilos during my pregnancy. Ideally, I thought I’d gain around 15 kilos but I had double that weight. And after delivering Viaan, I put on two more kilos which was ridiculous. I don’t know how I did that. So I remember this one incident when I went out with Raj for dinner for the first time after having Viaan. We walked in and there was this group of women at a kitty sitting and smirking at me. I could hear them say, “Is that Shilpa Shetty? She still has weight!” It was absolutely heartless.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback on the silver screen after 13 years with Nikamma and Hungana 2.