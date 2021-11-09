Himachal Pradesh: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have made the first public appearance since the businessman’s arrest and bail in pornography case. Now, the pictures of the couple has surfaced online where the couple can be seen walking towards the temple holding hands and twinning in yellow ethnic attires. Shilpa and Raj were snapped visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh. After seeking the blessings, they exited the temple by holding hands, accompanied by their security guards.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh to Reopen Schools for Classes 3-7 From November 10 | Read Details

Check Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAM_UNIVERSE (@vinitasaman123)



On September 20, Raj Kundra secured bail at a surety of Rs 50,000 after spending 60 days in jail. The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused. Later, after a five-month probe, Kundra and Thorpe were also arrested and have remained in police and judicial custody till date. Also Read - Himachal Bypolls 2021: CM Jairam Thakur Accepts People’s Mandate, Says Will Brainstorm On Defeat

On the work front, she is back in the judgment seat of Super Dancer 4. She was last seen on Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. She will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma where she will be sharing the screen space with Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Deletes Instagram And Twitter After Pornography Case Controversy