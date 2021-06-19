Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have given a Punjabi twist to the famous web series, Money Heist. Raj took to social media sharing this hilarious video and it will surely win your heart. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Gives a Chic Twist to a Traditional Saree, Looks Glamorous in Rs 46K Black And Silver Number

Raj Kundra took a clip from Money Heist’s previous season and edited it by replacing Tokyo with Shilpa Shetty and himself with The Professor. In this Punjabi version, Shilpa can be seen saying that it is easy to identify a married woman with a mangalsutra, but should one identify a married man. To this, Raj, who has replaced the Professor replies that a married man will be upset and so can be identified easily. In the original clip, it was actors Úrsula Corberó and Álvaro Morte discussing about relationships. Sharing the video, Raj wrote, “Finally a Punjabi couple in Money Heist!! Woohoo Bella Ciao 😂 the Punjabi dialogue translates to Her – when an Indian woman is married you know by her mangalsutra how do you know when an Indian man is married? He – By seeing the sorrow on his face.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Row: After Raj Kundra, His Sister Reena Breaks Silence on Husband's Affair With Kavita

Even Shilpa Shetty reacted to the video and wrote, ‘Hey Bhagwan!’. Shilpa and Raj often share such hilarious videos on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the final season of ‘Money Heist’ will be released in two parts. While the first one will be released in September, the second will stream in December.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty, on the work front, she is a judge of the dance reality show, Super Dancer – Chapter 4. Shilpa will also be seen in Hungama 2 along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, and Pranitha Subhash.