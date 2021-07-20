Shilpa Shetty’s Role in Raj Kundra Pornography Case: After arresting businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to the creation and publishing of pornographic content on apps, Mumbai Police urged other ‘victims’ in the case to come forward and register their complaints. The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe, also commented on Shilpa Shetty’s role in the porn case in a press conference that happened on Tuesday. He mentioned that no evidence has suggested Shilpa’s role in the production of the porn videos produced by the company owned by her husband, however, the probe is still on.Also Read - 'Raj Kundra, His Brother-In-Law Pradeep Bakshi Are Masterminds of International Porn Films Racket': Mumbai Police

As reported by news agency ANI, Bharambe was quoted as saying, "We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action." The police also arrested one Umesh Kamat, a producer who was looking after the operations of Raj Kundra's app 'Hotshots' in India.

The case was first registered in February when the crime branch found that many artistes were "lured on the pretext of breaks in web series and were asked to perform 'bold scenes' in nude or semi-nude movies against their wishes," said the joint commissioner.

The police have said that the pornographic material has been shared on the app ‘HotShots’ which is developed by Arms Prime Pvt Ltd – a company owned by Kundra. The businessman is booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.