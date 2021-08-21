Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty has resumed work after a short hiatus amid husband Raj Kundra’s arrest following the porn films case. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to send across a strong message which read, “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.” Along with the powerful message, she shared a couple of photos from the look from the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4.Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty Touches Contestant Arshiya's Feet, Performs 'Kanjak Pooja'

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a stunning red-blue printed saree teamed up with a matching blouse, a gorgeous neckpiece, matching bracelet, and dewy makeup.

In the latest promo of Super Dancer 4, a contestant can be seen paying tribute to Laxmi Bai. After the performance, Shilpa talked about women's struggles in society. She said, "Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman. This was reality, this is our history and it just makes me very proud that we come from a country of such fearless women. Mera seena na chauda ho jata hai ke koi bhi situation ho, hum aurato mein wo power hai, ke hum lad sakte hai, uss aurat ke liye jo apne haq ke liye ladti hai, unn sabhi ko aaj mera sashtang dandvat pranam."

Meanwhile, businessman Raj Kundra had been arrested for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it on applications. He is currently under judicial custody.

On the work front, she is back in the judgment seat of Super Dancer 4. She was last seen on Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. She will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma where she will be sharing the screen space with Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.