Actor Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Raj Kundra today. The actor shared a never-seen-before loved-up picture of herself posing with her husband as she made a beautiful anniversary note on Instagram. Shilpa mentioned how she’s going to have ‘eyes only for him’ as they completed 11 years of marriage on November 22. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Gives a Glimpse of Daughter Samisha’s Face, She is Too Adorable to Miss

Calling Raj her ‘cookie’, Shilpa wrote, “No filter LOVE ❤️ The REAL DEAL 🧿 As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you😍 (and on you 😂) Somethings never change😂😜😘 What was… STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9 ❤️💥🎉🤗🧿😇” (sic) Also Read - Shilpa Shetty, Alaya F, Sanya Malhotra, Kriti Kharbanda, Dhvani Bhanushali Spotted by Paps

Raj and Shilpa got married in a traditional wedding ceremony 11 years back after which they also hosted a grand wedding reception. Shilpa, whose bridal saree was designed by Tarun Tahiliani, looked stunning at her wedding while Raj chose Shantanu & Nikhil to design his wedding outfit.

The couple welcomed their first kid in the year 2012 and named him Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa’s bond with her son is quite amazing and both keep experimenting with various recipes in their kitchen as seen in viral videos shared by the actor from her official Instagram account. Shilpa and Raj also welcomed their second child earlier this year through surrogacy and named her Samisha Kundra. The actor was recently spotted with her daughter in the city as the paparazzi snapped the first glimpse of baby Samisha.

We wish the best to the couple!