Mumbai: While all of us already know that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness freak, not many are probably aware that her son follows her path as well. Shilpa's sister and Viaan's aunt Shamita Shetty took to social media sharing a video in which Viaan can be seen working our rigorously.

Viaan can be seen performing pull-ups, full splits and cartwheels among many other workout routines. While he does all of this so effortlessly, Shamita wrote, "Today's Monday motivation ❤️❤️ my baby viaan ❤️❤️🧿🧿 #nephew."

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of Shamita's post with praise and love for little Viaan. While one of the fans wrote, "Tiger Shroff Lite," another social media user sounded a little concerned for Viaan, "Very nice…but still don't take too much load… enjoy," the person wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Viaan is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff as well. In 2019, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of Viaan performing his first-ever backflip and wrote, “Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of #guru and the Student of the Year!@tigerjackieshroff thankyou for being his inspiration.. Viaan did his ‘FIRST’ back flip today .. to impress you.” Tiger also commented on the post and wrote, “He’s my inspiration now! This is just the beginning for my superhero bro viaan!”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen as a judge in Super Dancer Chapter 4 and will be next seen in Hungama 2. The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month, following which its song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 was also released. Shilpa’s dance and fashion statement in the song was highly appreciated and loved by fans.