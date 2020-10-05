Shiv Sena, on Monday, questioned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over not slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government after the barbaric Hathras gang-rape incident. In the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, party leader Sanjay Raut raised objections over Kangana’s ‘silence’ on the issue. The article targetted the actor and mentioned that she was quick to call Mumbai ‘PoK’ but is ‘quiet’ in the Hathras case as if the ‘culprits were her brothers.’ Also Read - SSR Case: Shiv Sena Demands Apology From BJP, Media And Others After AIIMS Report Rules Out Murder Theory

Kangana had tweeted about the Hathras case and said that she has full faith in the Yogi government. She had called for a police encounter of the rapists after the girl who was gang-raped succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. However, the actor did not speak about the police’s action in the case in which the cops burnt the body of the girl without permission from the family. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Others Demand Justice For Hathras Gang Rape Victim

Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

The party also demanded an apology from the BJP, other political parties, and some media houses who allegedly tried to defame the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, and the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Citing the AIIMS report submitted to the CBI that rules out the murder theory in the case, the party said that the state government and the Mumbai Police worked well and tried to uncover the truth which doesn’t change even after the CBI probe.

“Truth can never be hidden and it has finally come out in Sushant’s case. Those who maligned Maharashtra have been disrobed. The Mumbai Police was defamed, they (opposition and media houses) raised questions on the investigation. The politicians and media channels who bark like dogs should apologise to Maharashtra,” said Raut in the party’s mouthpiece.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has reserved its judgment in the Kangana Ranaut vs BMC case regarding the demolition of her property by the civic body.