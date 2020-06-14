Noted Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at the age of 34 on Sunday. As per the investigation, he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. His servant found him hanging and informed the police. Reportedly, the MS Dhoni actor was suffering from depression. His demise has sent the shock waves across the nation and he is forth famous Bollywood celebrity to pass away in the last two months, after Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Wajid Khan. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Instagram Post Proves How Much he Missed His Late Mother
Condolences poured from all the quarters for the Kedarnath actor. Netizens too poured in their condolence and many are shocked with the news of his death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away; Sports Fraternity Reacts | SEE POSTS
Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened!!” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reacts to News of Sushant Singh Rajput Commiting Suicide
One user tweeted, “The man who starred Chhichhore – A movie that beautifully dealt with how to battle suicidal thoughts. We just never know what a person is going through. RIP #SushantSinghRajput.”
Another user wrote, “Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi, tumhari koshish decide karti hai” I still remember this dialogue from Chhichhore. Can’t believe. This wretched year. #SushantSinghRajput.”
Take a look at the tweets here:
Youth Congress wrote on Twitter, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of young Bollywood actor, a soul brimming with promise and possibilities #SushantSinghRajput. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and all those who admired his work. Gone too soon.”
Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the renowned actors of Bollywood and has featured in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. He started his acting career with Television show Pavitra Rishta.
Police investigation is currently underway.
More Details Awaited.