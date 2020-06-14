Noted Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide at the age of 34 on Sunday. As per the investigation, he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. His servant found him hanging and informed the police. Reportedly, the MS Dhoni actor was suffering from depression. His demise has sent the shock waves across the nation and he is forth famous Bollywood celebrity to pass away in the last two months, after Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Wajid Khan. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Instagram Post Proves How Much he Missed His Late Mother

Condolences poured from all the quarters for the Kedarnath actor. Netizens too poured in their condolence and many are shocked with the news of his death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away; Sports Fraternity Reacts | SEE POSTS

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened!!” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reacts to News of Sushant Singh Rajput Commiting Suicide

One user tweeted, “The man who starred Chhichhore – A movie that beautifully dealt with how to battle suicidal thoughts. We just never know what a person is going through. RIP #SushantSinghRajput.”

Another user wrote, “Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi, tumhari koshish decide karti hai” I still remember this dialogue from Chhichhore. Can’t believe. This wretched year. #SushantSinghRajput.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

This is just not done buddy ..I can’t believe this ,,this news has left me speechless ..no words ! R.I.P @itsSSR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT ! #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/3NCbEt3xJm — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) June 14, 2020

Absolutely shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #SushantSinghRajput . May the departed soul rest in peace and God give strength to family members to bear this loss. 2020 has been a tough & terrible year and let’s all pledge to support each other as much as possible. — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें – सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked and saddened on hearing the tragic demise of young Bollywood actor #SushantSinghRajput. My sincere condolences to his family and dear ones

May his soul RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/m5LnKndMgu — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) June 14, 2020

I wish you were here.

Life is precious. I wish you could hold on to it.

We do not know the reasons but I wish someone could stop you.

You are a loss to humanity.

We love you. 😔💔#SushantSinghRajput

Rest in Peace beautiful heart. pic.twitter.com/W2yJ55PFVd — Swati Khanna (@mynameswatik) June 14, 2020

NO #SushantSinghRajput ! Depression is a dangerous medical illness, and it is important for India to accept it, not stigmatize it… You will be missed HERO 💔 pic.twitter.com/t0xsDzok9Z — Pragya Mishra (@PragyaLive) June 14, 2020

Really shocked to hear about the sudden demise of a versatile actor who played the lead role in movie MS Dhoni, #SushantSinghRajput is not among us anymore.I pray to the Almighty for his soul to rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pTIz0TDLxm — Spurdha Choudhary (@Spurdha6) June 14, 2020

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/F7V5rpnMFe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 14, 2020

Treat people well around. You never know what they are hiding behind a big smile #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/sEL6XE7dWZ — Kumkum Binwal(ABP NEWS) (@Kumkum26) June 14, 2020



Youth Congress wrote on Twitter, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of young Bollywood actor, a soul brimming with promise and possibilities #SushantSinghRajput. Our condolences to his family, loved ones and all those who admired his work. Gone too soon.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the renowned actors of Bollywood and has featured in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. He started his acting career with Television show Pavitra Rishta.

Police investigation is currently underway.

More Details Awaited.