Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is open to release his film Gulabo Sitabo on a digital platform if the situation doesn't improve after May 3. The director talked to Mid-Day in his latest interview and mentioned that he has been resting at his home in Kolkata where he had reached much before the announcement of the lockdown. Sircar said he has been having a good time connecting with his inner self and interacting with the family at his residence but he's also thinking about the release of Gulabo Sitabo which was originally scheduled to hit the screens on April 17.

Set in Lucknow, the film features Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It united Sircar with Ayushmann after a hiatus of 10 years. Gulabo Sitabo is special for Sircar but he mentioned that the times are so difficult that it's impossible to predict anything. Talking about the release of the film, he said, "As a filmmaker, I'd want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I'm open to a digital release if need be, but we will make a decision after May 3."

Sircar has been busy with another ambitious project – the Udham Singh biopic. The film featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead is slated to hit the screens in January next year. The director said he's not worried about this film because the shooting is completed and post-production work remains. Sircar said he's sure he would want the audience to have a big-screen experience with Sardar Udham Singh. "I'd like a film like this to be a big-screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes. Today, after finishing the film, I can say with certainty that I can't think of anyone but Vicky playing Udham. The role was tailor-made for him and he lived it," he said.