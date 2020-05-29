Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is the first Hindi film director who has made the move of releasing his film on an OTT platform than waiting for the theatres to re-open post the COVID-19 lockdown. Once he decided to release Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video, others followed the suit. The filmmaker had to draw the ire of the theatre owners for his decision. However, the director maintained that he’s doing what’s best in the interest of the film and people associated with it. Sircar now talked to Mid-Day in his latest interview and elaborated a bit more on his decision. He said he doesn’t regret anything but he understands where the distributors are coming from. Also Read - After Gulabo Sitabo And Shakuntala Devi, Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani to Release on OTT Platform

Sircar said when he read INOX's statement that intended to warn him against 'retributive measures', he 'understood their point of view'. He said he was not in a position to wait any longer or else had it been in his hands, he would have definitely gone ahead with a theatre release of his film. Sircar was quoted saying, "Once you've made a decision, there can be no scope for fear. It's not about being brave; the situation compelled us to adapt. When I read Inox's statement, I understood the theatre owners' point of view. If I were in their position, I, too, would have expressed my discomfort. I told them it's not a personal decision. If it weren't for the lockdown, the film would have released in theatres."

Elaborating on what compelled him to take the decision, he said he never saw his film getting a release as wide as Amazon Prime Video promised it to be. Gulabo Sitabo, which is premiering on June 12, is releasing in 200 countries together. Sircar said the OTT platform further promised him to promote the film like a big-screen experience and what more could have he asked for. He said, "I work on one film at a time. I finish the film, take care of the finances and movie to the next. I have no bank (of movies to fall back on). Moreover, I have a history of movies not releasing, like Shoebite. Amazon promised that they would (promote) this film like a big cinema release. I have never had my film releasing in 200 countries in multiple languages."

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, Gulabo Sitabo is set in Lucknow. It’s the story of the interesting equation between a snobbish landlord and his tenant who’s considering good-for-nothing.