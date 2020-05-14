Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar‘s Gulabo Sitabo has become the first Bollywood film to be released on a digital platform as theatres continue to remain shut following the COVID-19 lockdown. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the film has gone to Amazon Prime Video and the streaming giant will premiere it on June 12. Talking to Mid-Day, Sircar expressed his excitement over the fact that his film is now open to a global audience and he’s looking forward to exploring the OTT space. Also Read - Shoojit Sircar on Gulabo Sitabo: Open to Digital Release, Decision After May 3

The shooting of Gulabo Sitabo began in June last year in Lucknow and the film was preparing for a release in April this year. However, as the pandemic hit the country and a nationwide lockdown was announced later, the entire industry went into a tizzy with shootings being suspended and release dates being postponed. Sircar talked about the same in his interaction with the daily and said, "This is a dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment. I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty, quirky, and light-hearted dramedy."

Gulabo Sitabo is going to be streamed in over 200 countries. Bachchan, who carries a distinct look in the film, also talked to the daily about his experience. He said it used to take him three hours every day 'to get into the character with its different looks.' He added that he is sure Gulabo Sitabo has the potential to 'cut across geographic boundaries.'

Excited then?