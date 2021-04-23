Mumbai: Musician Shravan Rathod of popular duo Nadeem-Shravan had visited Kumbh Mela in Haridwar before testing positive for COVID and succumbing to the complications on Thursday night at a hospital in Mumbai. In his latest interview with news agency PTI, Rathod’s son Sanjeev Rathod mentioned that both his mother and father had gone to the ongoing Kumbh Mela a few days back and he started showing symptoms later. Also Read - Viral Video: Soldiers Use Pressure Cooker For Steam Inhalation, Desi Jugaad Goes Viral | Watch

However, Sanjeev maintained that he doesn't want to blame his father's visit to the Kumbh as the reason behind his death. Sanjeev was quoted as saying, "Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms… He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there."

He added that he would like to rather think that his father Shravan Rathod went to the Kumbh and surrendered himself to the Almighty there. "I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," he said.

Sanjeev and his mom Vimla Rathod are still admitted to the hospital. He said he has mild symptoms and it’s his second day at the hospital. The late musician’s mortal remains were collected by his other son Darshan Rathod who performed the last rites.

Rathod was admitted to the SL Raheja hospital in a critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He was kept under observation at the hospital for a few days before he breathed his last on Thursday night. Rathod was 66.

As part of the duo Nadeem-Shravan, the musician gave several incredible hits with many popular voices including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shreya Ghoshal among others. Dhadkan, Raaz, Raja, Saajan, Dilwale, Aashiqui, Sadak, Sirf Tum, Pardes, and Raja Hindustani are a few movies that showed the magic of the musical duo. The last film they gave music for was Sanam Teri Kasam that released in 2009. May his soul rest in peace!