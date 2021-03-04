Singer Shreya Ghoshal is expecting her first baby with husband Shiladtiya Mukhopadhyaya. The celebrated singer took to Instagram on Thursday morning to announce the good news by sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump. Shreya expressed how she and her husband are thrilled to be welcoming a new life into the world and they wanted to share the same with their fans. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she wrote on Instagram in a happy post. Also Read - Harshdeep Kaur Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Mankeet Singh - Neeti Mohan, Armaan Malik Send Happiest Wishes

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in the year 2015 in a traditional Bengali wedding after each other for over 10 years. This is the couple’s first child and their friends and colleagues from the industry are also excited to know about the good news. Several celebrities took to the post to shower the soon-to-be-parents with all the love in the world. Vishal Dadlani, Shati Mohan, Neha Kakkar, Sophie Choudry, and Raghav Sachar among others posted happy comments on the post and sent their best wishes to the couple. While Neha wrote, “Soo Beautiful.. Congratulations!!

Touchwood!! ❤️😇😇” (sic), Vishal said, “Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! 🤗🤗🤗 @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I’m so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!” (sic)

Meanwhiles, singer Neeti Mohan is also expecting her first child with husband Nihar Pandya. The couple also announced the same last month. Singer Harshdeep Kaur made a happy announcement on Wednesday and revealed that she welcomed a baby boy with husband Mankeet Singh.

Our heartiest congratulations to Shreya and Shiladitya!