Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya have welcomed a baby boy into the family. The popular singer gave birth to her first child on Saturday, May 22, and took to Instagram to share the good news with fans. An ‘overjoyed’ Shreya thanked her fans and well-wishers for their countless blessings. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Shreya wrote, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy (sic).” Also Read - Baby Suhana Khan Dances to 'Yeh Mera Dil' in This Rare Birthday Special Video

Neeti Mohan, Dia Mirza, Darshan Raval, Shivam Mahadevan, Jonita Gandhi, Shekhar Ravijani, Sophie Choudry, and Akriti Kakar among others from the industry took to the comments sections to shower the new parents with love.

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in a beautiful Bengali wedding ceremony in 2015 after dating for many years. It is believed that the two were childhood friends before they started dating each other.

It was in March this year that Shreya shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump to announce the news of her pregnancy. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives (sic),” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

We wish blissful motherhood to Shreya!