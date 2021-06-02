Shreya Ghoshal’s baby name revealed: Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya got blessed with a baby boy on May 22 this year. Now, in a beautiful post, the popular playback singer revealed the name of the baby and also gave a glimpse of the newborn. In a picture shared by Shreya on Instagram, she could be seen holding the baby as her husband lent a hand of support. The two of them could be seen gazing lovingly at the baby, making it a perfect family moment to capture. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Defends Both Amit Kumar And Contestants

In the caption of her post, Shreya revealed that they have named their baby ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’. The singer wrote that Devyaan has changed their lives forever and has filled their hearts with only love. The caption on Shreya’s post read, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’

He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ It is still feeling like a dream😍 @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life♥️🙏🏻 (sic)” Also Read - Video of Assam Doctor Being Brutally Thrashed by Family of Covid Victim Goes Viral, 24 Arrested | WATCH

The post received many loving comments from the celebs. In her beautiful wish, actor Dia Mirza, who is herself expecting her first baby soon, sent all the blessings, love, and light to Devyaan. Her comment read, “Be blessed little one 💛🐯🌳 Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life!!! I can’t wait to meet you (sic)”

Karanvir Bohra, Sophie Choudry, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, and Ashmit Patel among many other industry people showered love on the happy family in the comments section. On the afternoon of May 22, Shreya revealed the news of becoming a parent on Instagram. She wrote, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy. ❤️🙏🏻 (sic)

Singer Neeti Mohan, who is also expecting her first baby with husband Nihar Pandya, expressed her excitement over the news. We too wish the best to the family!