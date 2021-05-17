Mumbai: In 2005, actor Shreyas Talpade entered the league of performances that are known to live forever in the hearts of the audience. The movie was Iqbal and Shreyas had played the role of a hearing and speech impaired young boy who plays cricket with the help of his sister. The film won a National Award and Shreyas went on to receive many other prominent Bollywood trophies for his incredible performance in the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial. It’s been 16 years since the film came and ruled but Shreyas never got such a strong role in his career thereafter. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade Recalls He Was Asked To Cancel His Wedding Just Before He Started Filming Iqbal

In his latest interview with Times of India, the actor recalls how he was sidelined by many whom he considered 'friends' and how everytime he feels upset about his career, he reminds himself that he's the man who did Iqbal alongside Naseeruddin Shah. The actor was quoted as saying, "Even someone like Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan had to go through a bad patch, so who are we? He was down and out yet bounced back to reach even greater heights. This is happening with me too. Every time I feel depressed, I remind myself I was the guy who did Iqbal. I am happy with where I am today but I am not done; I am still hungry for good roles."

Shreyas said that the equations in the industry keep changing and nobody is actually your friend. The actor who went on to do commercial dramas like Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal-series, and Om Shanti Om among other films, mentioned that there are people who make films without you and leave you thinking if they were really your friend once.

Adding that the ‘egos are fragile’ in Bollywood, Shreyas said, “I found out that there are certain actors who are insecure about sharing screen space with me and don’t want me in a film. I have done certain films for friends only keeping their interests in mind but then I have been backstabbed by the same friends. Then there are friends who go ahead and make films without including me, which makes one question if they are even friends at all. Actually, in the industry, 90 per cent of the people are just acquaintances, there are only 10 per cent who actually feel happy when you do well. The egos are so fragile here!”

Shreyas is a talented actor and one of the most loved performers in the Marathi film industry. He is hopeful that good scripts will come his way and he will be able to prove the mettle of his acting once again.