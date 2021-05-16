Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade recalled that he was supposed to begin filming the National Award-winning film, Iqbal in three days when he asked for a holiday on December 31 for his wedding. Director Nagesh Kukonoor at that point of time assumed that the actor wanted to party, but when Shreyas told him that he was going to get married on that day, the director asked him to ‘cancel’ the wedding as he was ‘livid’ when he learned that the actor was on the verge of getting married. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2020: Top Bollywood Movies That Celebrate The Essence of Teachers-Students Bonding

Speaking with TOI in an interview, "Here I was, a middle-class guy whose wedding cards had gone out, being told to cancel it; I didn't know what to do. It was after a lot of convincing, and assuring him that I would keep the wedding under wraps, that he let me have a day off."

Nagesh reasoned by telling Shreyas that he is supposed to play the role of a teenager in the film, so he couldn't be a married man in real life. Shreyas said that he never spoke about his marriage during the film's promotion and when his wife Deepti wanted to attend the film's premiere, she came as Nagesh's sister. Even producer Subhash Ghai wasn't aware that Shreyas got married. He revealed, "When Subhash ji saw her one too many times at screenings and enquired, Nagesh told him who I really was. He refused to believe I was married. To him, I was an 18-year-old boy who had had a child marriage and was not even feeding his wife, making her faint."

He further explained, “My wife Deepti and I had been dating for a while and her family wanted us to get married, which I was ready for but I didn’t know how I would support her. She assured me that we will work things out. So, we got engaged and a date for the wedding was set. I was on the verge of quitting acting because I needed stability in life. I decided to wrap up the show I was doing and call it quits when ‘Iqbal’ happened. I was told that Nagesh Kukunoor was looking for a fast bowler for a small role in a film. I was a fan of his work and landed up at the audition despite only being a medium-pacer. I was rushing from Kandivali, where I was shooting for the show, to Bandra to meet Nagesh. Once there, he told me, he was looking for a 17-18 year pace bowler and not a 29-year-old actor. I auditioned knowing fully well that I wasn’t landing the role. Imagine my surprise when I was called to meet the director and later told I made the cut on his vote of confidence in me.”

“Then I was told to keep myself free for three months. When I asked why would a small role require that long, I was told I was the lead. I couldn’t believe my ears and wanted to audition again (chuckles). I was very happy till, on December 28, Nagesh told me we would be shooting in Hyderabad from the day after. I was shocked and asked if I could get a day off on December 31. Nagesh was very disappointed, thinking I was asking for leave to party the night away till I told him I was getting married. He was livid and asked me to cancel the wedding, saying his Iqbal couldn’t be married. Here I was, a middle-class guy whose wedding cards had gone out, being told to cancel it; I didn’t know what to do. It was after a lot of convincing, and assuring him that I would keep the wedding under wraps, that he let me have a day off”, he added.

He further said, “On January 1, my newly-married wife and I reached Hyderabad at 7 am. At the airport, there was a crew member waiting to take us to the hotel and from there, me to the sets. Before I could get into the car, he asked me to remove my shoes as Iqbal doesn’t wear any. Over the next three months, I was bare feet. After a day of practice sessions, on our first wedding night, I was running a fever!”

He also revealed that his wife Deepti fainted outside the theatre after watching Iqbal as she was so overwhelmed with emotions. He was quoted as saying, “Yes, I didn’t admit to it in any of the press interviews that I gave out. But when it came to premieres, and there were many private screenings arranged by our producer Subhash Ghai, Deepti wanted to attend. By then she and Nagesh were well-acquainted with each other; he is her rakhi brother, in fact. So, he told her to attend the premiere as his sister. On the first day, Deepti fainted outside the theatre because she was so overwhelmed with emotion to see me on the big screen. When Subhash ji saw her one too many times at screenings and enquired, Nagesh told him who she really was. He refused to believe I was married. To him, I was an 18-year-old boy who had had a child marriage and was not even feeding his wife, making her faint (laughs).”