Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a throwback video of the late actor where he can be seen having food with the Indian Army officers. The video backs in the year 2017 where he made rotis for the Indian Army officers and said that whatever he has learned, it is all because of his sisters – Meetu, Priyanka, Shweta, and Nitu.

He jokes that the one who has four sisters can make rotis, that too large ones. He can be heard saying, "Lekin maine jitna kuch seekha hai aur jo bhi mujhe aata hai – car chalana, bike chalana, cricket khelna, padhai karna – woh sab unse… Aur main yeh sirf bolne ke liye nahi bol raha hoon. Meri jo sabse badi behen hai, unka naam hai Nitu, unhone mujhe padhna, physics…jaise ki main bata raha tha, mera physics mein rujhaan hai. Pehle woh doctor thi, ab woh practice nahi karti, lekin physics mein rujhaan jo hai, woh uss wajah se hai (Whatever I have learnt and whatever I know – driving a car, riding a bike, playing cricket, studying – is all from my sisters. And I am not just saying this for the sake of it. My eldest sister, Nitu, inculcated a love of studying physics in me. Like I was telling you, I have an interest in physics. She was a doctor but she doesn't practice anymore. But my love of physics comes from her)."

“Doosri wali jo hai, woh cricket khelti thi professional level pe. Toh cricket khelna, car chalana, bike chalana, woh unhone sikhaya. Unka naam Meetu hai. Priyanka jo hai woh lawyer hai aur Shweta fashion designer hai. Hum log bohot close hai, hum gossip vagairah saath mein karte hai (The second sister used to play cricket at a professional level. She is the one who taught me how to play cricket, drive a car and ride a bike. Her name is Meetu. Priyanka is a lawyer and Shweta is a fashion designer. We are very close, we gossip together),” he added.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, “Mera Bhai… love you infinity to the power infinity. You will eternally remain in our hearts. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #LoveUBhai #infinitytothepowerinfinity #Godiswithus. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case, has called Sushant’s sister manipulative. Shweta responded to the chat shared by Rhea and revealed that Sushant was close to his family.