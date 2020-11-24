After getting appreciation for portraying the role of a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s directorial next. Siddhant Chaturvedi in a recent interview revealed that working with Deepika Padukone is like living out of a dream in every possible way. Also Read - After Quitting Showbiz, Sana Khan Gets Married To Mufti Anaas in Intimate Wedding, Pics Surface

Siddhant talking about his upcoming Shakun Batra directorial, he told Mumbai Mirror what it's like to work with Deepika. He said, "She submits herself completely and makes the character believable. I am living out my dream in every possible way."

He also revealed Shakun Batra is pushing the boundary with his film. He said, “The scale is quite big and Shakun is trying to push the boundaries of Indian cinema.”

Soon after wrapping up the shooting of Shakun Batra's next in around mid-December, Siddhant will move to horror-comedy, PhoneBhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Talking about the script, he said, "He said, "It's a hilarious script; we had a blast during the readings, there's going to be some solid jugalbandi between the three of us. We want it to be the next pop culture."

Siddhant will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Talking about his character, he said, “I want to try new things, live all the characters that crowd my imagination. I don’t want people to slot me, I want them to experience something new every time they enter the cinema halls.”