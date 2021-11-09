Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which he will be seen along with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh. However, Siddhant has now revealed how his journey with Yash Raj Films actually began way before Bunty Aur Babli 2. Recalling the time when he used to wait outside YRF studio, the Gully Boy actor said, “I have a very long relation with YRF studios. During my college days, a lot of my friends used to come to the studio for auditions or internships so if I ever accompanied them, I always waited outside at a chai tapri and just had chai.”Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sharvari Host a Nationwide Contest For Daring Lovers

Siddhant further added that he always wanted to be invited by Aditya Chopra to the Yash Raj Films and that Bunty Aur Babli 2 fulfilled his dream. “No matter how much my friends asked me to come in, I never went in because I had this dream to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra sir and even though it seemed like a far-fetched dream that time, I had decided that it was the only way I was going to go in there if I ever did. And when Bunty Aur Babli 2 happened, it became one of the most special films for me because it made my dream come true,” the actor added. Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Returns to Big Screen With Bunty Aur Babli 2, Says 'It Was a no-brainer For me'

This is not the first time that Siddhant has talked about waiting to work with YRF. Back in 2019, when he had started his journey, Siddhant had shared a flashback picture where he can be seen having chai at a tapri outside the studios. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji -Saif Ali Khan Take Revenge From Frauds Siddhant –Sharvari Comedy in Action-Comedy

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released earlier last month and the movie will release in theatres on November 19.

Apart from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant has various big-ticket projects like Shakun Batra’s untitled movie alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Phone Bhoot, featuring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as well as the action film, Yudhra.