Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. While the trailer of the movie has already been released, the title track is ruling all social media and hearts. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to Instagram and posted a video of himself in which he can be seen dancing his heart out at a beachside. The actor synced the video with the title track of 'Gehraiyaan'. He can be seen sporting a sleek outfit consisting of a yellow shirt, shorts, shoes, and a pair of shades as he practices the contemporary form of dance in the video. "Synced #Gehraiyaan 🎵 to an old dance video of mine…well surprisingly this song goes with almost everything! Thank you @oaffmusic & @luceamma for this beautiful track!" he wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section of Siddhant Chaturvedi's post and appreciated his moves. While one of the fans wrote, "Multi-talented bhai", another social media user commented, "What a perfect combination."

The audience has been waiting with a bated breath for the film and its trailer, and witness the sizzling chemistry between Siddhant and Deepika Padukone, which is evident from the film’s posters and the teaser itself.

‘Gehraiyaan’, directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa alongside Siddhant. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

