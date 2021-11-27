Sidharth Malhotra on Yodha set: On Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra began shooting for his film ‘Yodha,’ which is being produced by filmmaker Karan Johar. On November 11, 2022, the film will be released on the big screen. The planned movie will be the “first-ever action film franchise” for the production label. The actor who, alongside Kiara Advani, gave a standout performance in ‘Shershaah. The film has been seen in over 210 countries and territories.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn Starrer Thank God Gets a Release Date

Sidharth took to Instagram Story to share the news with his followers, posting a series of photos from the set.

Take a peek:

In the first image, he gave us a glimpse of the film's clapperboard.

In another image, he can be seen getting ready for his scene. We can spot him carrying a backpack. “Yodha begins,” he captioned the snap.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ‘Yodha’ is reportedly an aerial action film. Even the Dharma Productions handle shared photos as Sidharth began shooting for Yodha. The project is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

(With inputs from ANI)