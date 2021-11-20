Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra danced the night away at a family wedding function on Friday evening. The actor’s fans shared a couple of videos of him shaking a leg on his own romantic numbers from the movie Shershaah. In one video, Sidharth is seen joining the dancing group on stage to break into an impromptu dance performance on the song Ranjha, while in another he is seen dancing to the song ‘Morni’ from Badhaai Ho.Also Read - Urfi Javed is 'Getting Hotter Everyday,' Say Fans as She Posts Pics in Daring Black Leather Top

Sidharth is seen wearing a black bandhgala jacket with a pair of matching pants and a red turban in the videos. He is also seen dancing in the baarat, looking as stylish as ever. Check out these videos that have taken the internet by storm since Saturday morning: Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Breaks Into House to Steal Cycle. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing At What Happens Next

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Sidharth Malhotra FC 🌸 (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunties Arrive in Car At Night To Steal This Thing. Netizens in Splits | WATCH

Sidharth has got newfound stardom after his performance in Shershaah that released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. Along with his performance, the film’s songs have also got a separate fanbase on social media. Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry is another winner in the film and that’s probably why all the songs look utterly romantic.

While Sidharth hasn’t confirmed it yet but there are strong rumours of him dating Kiara. The two look stunning together and share a beautiful chemistry off-screen as well. Their fans are always busy curating new hashtags in their names on social media and replugging their romantic scenes from Shershaah in various viral edits.