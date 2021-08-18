Sidharth Malhotra on bonding with Kiara Advani: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have impressed all with their chemistry in their recently released movie Shershaah. The couple, who is rumoured to be dating in real-life a well, have given many magical moments as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the movie. And now, Sidharth finally spoke about his off-screen bonding with his co-star.Also Read - Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan Wanted Aayush Sharma to do Shershaah; Here's What Happened Then!

Speaking to ETimes, Sidharth talked about Kiara's honestly, simplicity, and confidence at work. He said that they love to enjoy their time and give importance to other things when they are not working. The actor was quoted as saying, "We were so eager to get her on board for Dimple's role because we felt that she has a great sense of earnestness and honesty as an actor which I really admire about her. She gives a sense of purity. On the sets, too, she is instinctive; I would want to do more takes, but she would be okay with it."

Sidharth said that they both love their time off-camera and there's a sense of 'regularness' to her. He added that they share a comfort level after working in the industry for a few years now. Sidharth said, "We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish. Sometimes you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that's what we connect on."

Sidharth and Kiara have never confirmed their relationship in the media. But they have been spotted vacationing together and their chemistry in real life too is totally undeniable. After Shershaah, their fans are rooting to see them in a full-fledged romantic drama soon!