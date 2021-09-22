Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani created magic with their latest offering Shershaah. Recently, the rumoured couple visited the Kapil Sharma Show and talked about the kissing scene in their hit film. When Kapil asked Sidharth if the kissing scene from the film was his ‘creative input’, he said, “Yeh waise story mein likha tha ya aapki creative input thi? (was the kissing scene a part of the script or was it your creative input?).”Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Themed Ganesh Pandal In Chhattisgarh Is The Cutest Of All, Comedian Says 'Wow' | Watch

Sidharth responded to him by saying that 90% of Shershaah's story is actually what happened in Captain Vikram Batra's life. Kapil was quick to cross counter him and asked about the remaining 10% which left the stars laughing.

Sidharth then joked, "Nahi, nahi, woh bhi sab humne kirdaar ke liye… Karna pada, bohot mushkil se, forced… Zabardasti karna pada (No, no, it was all for the characters of the film. We had to do it with great difficulty and forcefully)", and everyone was left in splits.

Earlier, Sidharth opened up about his bond with Kiara and told ETimes, “I think even personally, there is a sense of regularness to her, which we both connect on. I am a boy who is from Delhi and I am not connected to the industry per se, but now have been here for many years. She has been working for a couple of years as well. We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish. Sometimes you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that’s what we connect on.”

While Kiara asserted that Sidharth is one of her closest friends in the industry. She said, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”