The Kapil Sharma Show: The audience in the last week's episode witnessed Shershaah team on the Kapil Sharma Show. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were praised in the movie Shershaah (a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra). Kapil praised Kiara for the fabulous job she did and he loved the way she spoke in a Punjabi accent. He further added even though Sidharth comes from Delhi and belongs to a Punjabi family, the language wasn't a barrier. Having said that, his performance was exceptional.

Host Kapil being Kapil, could not help but flirt with Kiara. But that wasn't for a long time as Kiara's rumoured boyfriend was just right there! Sidharth Malhotra interrupted. Kapil said, "Kiara, Aapko kabhi aisa milne ka mann ho, zaroori nahi hai kisi ko saath laana hai (If you feel like meeting me, it is not necessary to always bring someone along)". Sidharth reacted to this statement and said,"Bhaiyya ka hi ghar hai (It is your brother's house, after all)," leaving Kiara in splits and Kapil speechless".

Although, Sidharth and Kiara have been linked together for over two years now, they maintain that they are just friends.

When Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani

Sidharth talked about Kiara’s honestly, simplicity, and confidence at work. Speaking to ETimes, he said that they love to enjoy their time and give importance to other things when they are not working. The actor was quoted as saying, “We were so eager to get her on board for Dimple’s role because we felt that she has a great sense of earnestness and honesty as an actor which I really admire about her. She gives a sense of purity. On the sets, too, she is instinctive; I would want to do more takes, but she would be okay with it.”