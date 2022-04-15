Sidharth Malhotra’s Reaction on Alia-Ranbir Wedding: Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding just happened and we couldn’t hold our eyes back after seeing their mesmerising, breath-taking pictures in all white – gold ensembles. Ranbir and Alia are man and wife now as they tied the knot on April 14 at their Vastu home. Both the actors kept their marriage a secret, but later they came in front of the media and posed as Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor. Alia also took to Instagram and shared some of the best pictures from the afternoon wedding. The pictures became viral in a fraction of seconds and people started congratulating them. Alia had captioned these wonderful wedding pics as, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ♥️♾”.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Mangalsutra And Kalires Have Ranbir Kapoor's 'Infinity' Connection, Find Out Here

Ranbir and Alia’s lavish wedding ceremony was a private affair and not many Bollywood celebrities were invited at the event. However, they made sure to send their best wishes to the newlywed. Amongst the wishes, actor and Alia’s ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra has also sent his wishes to the couple. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wishes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt For Their Wedding With Hearts and Happiness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Reception Pics: Newlyweds Drink Champagne, Cut Cake to Celebrate Their Union

Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Siddharth Malhotra reacted to the pictures, who is Alia Bhatt’s ex-boyfriend. He congratulated Ranbir-Alia on their marriage and wrote, “Congratulations to both of you, lots of love and happiness.” Alia and Sidharth made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and reportedly fell in love during the shoot of their second film Kapoor and Sons. The duo soon parted ways and even spoke about their breakup publicly. Fans replied on Sidharth’s comment and asked when is he marrying Kiara Advani? “Aap kab shaadi kar rahe hai Kiara se?”, asked a fan on Alia’s post.

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif wish Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif congratulated the newlywed couple, ”Congratulations to the both of you. All the happiness and love,” and adorned her comment with a series of heart emojis. The 38-year-old actor got married to Vicky Kaushal last year in November. On other hand, Deepika Padukone also reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pics and commented, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter…❤️”.