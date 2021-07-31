Mumbai: Kiara Advani is celebrating her 29th birthday today i.e on July 31. While fans and friends are sending love and wish to Kiara, one message that caught everyone’s attention was that of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra.Also Read - Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: From Mohit Marwah to Sidharth Malhotra, Watch Video to Know List of Alleged Link-Ups of Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram stories and shared a behind-the-camera picture with Kiara Advani from the sets of Shershaah. In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen looking closely and attentively at the camera. While Kiara is wearing a baby pink salwar suit, Sidharth decided to wore a blue checked shirt. "Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one… Stay amazing. Big love," Sidharth Shukla wrote. Kiara also reshared it on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you Captain" along with a red heart emoji.

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating each other. The duo has also been spotted together several times. They also visited the Maldives earlier this year. However, when Sidharth appeared on Koffee With Karan, he denied being in a relationship with Kiara.

Kiara and Sidharth will be seen together in Shershaah. The movie is based on Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. The trailer of the movie was released on July 25. The trailer shows Captain Vikram Batra's patriotic journey from being a 'soldier to a legend'.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.