Sidharth Shukla’s death: Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh remembered Sidharth Shukla in a post on social media on Friday. The popular Punjabi singer recalled the time when Shehnaaz Gill made him talk to Sidharth in a video call while they were shooting in Canada. Diljit wrote how they had talked about meeting each other soon and everything seemed so organic around him.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Remembers Sidharth Shukla With an Emotional Note, Pledges To Become Like Him

Diljit’s tweet read, “1 Vaari Video Call Te Gal Karai c Shenaaz Ne.. Baut hee Hasmukh c Veera..Kehnda c mileyo Jadon Mumbai aeye.. Shocking (Shehnaaz had made me talk to Sidharth on a video call once. He had asked me to meet up whenever I am in Mumbai next. It’s shocking).” Also Read - 'Sidharth Ke Sath Mera Rishta Kabhi Nahi Tootega', Says Shehnaaz Gill in a Viral Clip Leaving SidNaaz Fans in Tears

1 Vaari Video Call Te Gal Karai c Shenaaz Ne.. Baut hee Hasmukh c Veera..Kehnda c mileyo Jadon Mumbai aeye.. 🙏🏽 Shocking pic.twitter.com/jDoENqpqoD — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 3, 2021

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Statement to Mumbai Police on Sidharth Shukla's Death: His Head Was in my Lap

Shehnaaz and Sidharth were close to each other. It was earlier this year that Shehnaaz went to Canada to begin shooting with Diljit Dosanjh for their film Honsla Rakh. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly known as ‘SidNaaz’, were reportedly dating each other ever since they stepped out of Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. The two were reportedly inseparable.

On Thursday morning, Sidharth was rushed to the hospital by her family members after he suffered a heart attack. He was reported with his mom, Rita Shukla, and Shehnaaz when he took his last breath. Even though the Mumbai police haven’t released any official statement on the cause of his death yet, the family is certain that he died of a heart attack during his sleep. Pictures of a heartbroken Shehnaaz from the Oshiwara crematorium surfaced online on Friday, leaving SidNaaz fans in tears.

We wish strength to Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s family. May his soul rest in peace!