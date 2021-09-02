Sidharth Shukla’s death: Actor Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday, September 2. The actor was 40 when he breathed his last. His family took him to the Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Sidharth’s colleague and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan expressed shock. In an interaction with Aaj Tak, she mentioned that Shehnaaz Gill would be heartbroken and she can imagine her pain.Also Read - 'Beyond Shocking & Unbelievable': Twitterati Devastated After Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack