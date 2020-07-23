Bollywood’s favourite singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son Dhruv has tested positive for the coronavirus. The singer has sung many hits such as Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Suno Na Suno Na, Badi Mushkil Hai, Tum Dil Ki, Tan Tana Tan to name a few. Abhijeet Bhattacharya revealed that Dhruv took a precautionary test as he was to travel abroad. Dhruv is a restaurateur and was planning on going abroad. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19

Talking to ABP News, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, "Yes, it's true. There's nothing to worry about. My son Dhruv had no symptoms of COVID-19. He is at home and is fine." He further explained, "My son, who runs a restaurant, was planning to go on an international tour. He underwent a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. His test results were positive." Sharing details about Dhruv's health, the Abhijeet said that he is taking good care of his health and will recover soon.

Abhijeet is presently in Kolkata and he is fine. He has tested negative for COVID-19 and will resume shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bachchan family (Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan) are admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for Coronavirus. There were rumours that Big B got tested negative for the virus on Thursday, claiming that he’s going to be discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. However, Bachchan tweeted to clarify that he is still suffering from COVID-19 and has not been tested negative. He called out a report telecast by a national news channel and said that it was ‘incorrect’ and ‘fake’.