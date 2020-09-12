Singer Anuradha Paudwal‘s son, Aditya Paudwal, passed away from kidney failure on Saturday morning. As per a news break flashed on news channel ABP Majha, the playback singer’s son was suffering from kidney disease for a long time and wasn’t keeping well for the last few months. Aditya, who used to work as a music arranger and producer, died at the age of 35. Also Read - Watch: This Viral Video on 'How to Sound Like Prateek Kuhad' Will Make You Fall Off Your Chair Laughing

He is survived by his parents – Anuradha and Arun Paudwal, and a sister named Kavita Paudwal. The family's statement is awaited.

Anuradha Paudwal is one of the popular playback singers in the industry. She has sung across various film industries and worked for both films and independent music albums. She is the recipient of the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award conferred by the government of India, and a National Award apart from many Bollywood and popular film and music awards.

The Paudwal family always stayed away from the media and led a low-profile life. Aditya’s loss is big for the family. May his soul rest in peace!