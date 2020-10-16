Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu aka Kedarnath Bhattacharaya has tested Coronavirus positive. His team took to social media platform to announce this on late Thursday night. Also Read - School Reopening News India: Three Hours, 2 Shifts; Normal Classes to Resume in This State From Monday | Read Details

The post read, "Unfortunately, Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS."



Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you🙏

Team KS Posted by Singer Kumar Sanu on Thursday, October 15, 2020

According to reports, Kumar Sanu was supposed to travel to Los Angeles on October 14 to meet his family. As per TOI, Kumar Sanu said that he would be travelling to Los Angeles to be with his family after a long gap of nine months. He revealed he has been working day and night during the lockdown.

Kumar Sanu said, “I have been eagerly waiting to be with my wife Saloni, daughter Shannon, and Annabel for a long time and now finally, I will be spending my birthday, October 20, with them.”

The playback singer also said he will be back in Mumbai after celebrating his wife’s birthday in December.

As a precautionary measure, the BMC also sealed the floor on which Kumar Sanu resides. His wife shared with Bombay Times, “He will come to the US on Nov 8 if he feels alright by then. Right now, he is under mandatory quarantine. He has been craving to meet us for the last nine months.”

“If he is unable to travel later, then his family will come down Mumbai to celebrate all the upcoming festivals with him…,” she said.

During the interaction, Sanu also shared about Durga Puja, “Durga Puja is one of the main and biggest festivals for us Bengalis. In LA also puja is held, though this year I don’t know what the situation will be. Me along with my wife and two daughters, we will all go to the Puja that is held near the place where I live in LA. I am looking forward to a fabulous quality time spent with my daughters and my wife Saloni after nine long months.”