Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition has deteriorated, reported the hospital’s health bulletin on Thursday evening. The veteran actor has been put on maximal life support now. The doctors at the hospital have released an official statement mentioning that the health condition of the popular singer worsened on Wednesday, September 23. The statement added that the singer is extremely critical and need close monitoring of his health. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Negative For COVID-19 But Still on Ventilator

“Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” read the official statement. Also Read - Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: He is Stable, Still on Ventilator

Earlier on Tuesday, the singer’s son took to Twitter and mentioned that his father was making steady progress towards getting better and though he continued to be on a ventilator, he was being given liquids orally. SP Charan wrote, “Dad continues the steady progress toward getting better. Ekmo/ ventilator, physio therapy continue with oral intake of liquids. He’s been eaher to leave the hospital as early as possible.” Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: He is Stable, Slight Improvement in Lungs, Still on Ventilator

The popular singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus. On August 13, the hospital informed that his condition deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator. Later, the singer’s family informed that he was doing better and tested negative for the virus.

We wish for his speedy recovery!