Delhi: Sitar maestro Pandit Devabrata Chaudhari died on Saturday of Covid-19 complications at the age of 85. Pandit's son Prateek Chaudhuri took to Facebook to share the news of his father's demise. He wrote, "My Father, The Legend of Sitar, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri… is no more. He was admitted with Covid along with dementia complications and was put in ICU on ventilator around midnight today (1st May 2021)..after which he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived…..In spite of all efforts and prayers, he could not be saved. A to the World of Sitar and Indian Music. Great loss. In grief..Prateek Chaudhuri (myself) Runa Chaudhuri (my wife), Rayana Chaudhuri (my daughter), and Adhiraj Chaudhuri (my son)."

Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri was admitted to New Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital earlier this week after he tested positive for coronavirus and his oxygen saturation level dropped sharply. On Friday evening, his condition worsened and he was put on non-invasive ventilator support. He breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday.

Pandit Devabrata Chaudhuri was a torchbearer of the Senia gharana and performed across the world for over six decades. He has won several honours, including the Padmabhushan, the Padmashree, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his contribution in the field of music. Besides being a sitarist and composer of eight new ragas, he was also an educationist and author.