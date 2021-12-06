Jaipur: For a long time now, the reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s wedding have been making headlines. Even though the Bollywood couple maintained silence over the same, seems like the big fat Indian wedding is finally happening. Uri: The Surgical Strike actor and his bride-to-be Katrina Kaif have left for Jaipur. They were snapped at a private airport in Mumbai when they waved at paparazzi too. If reports are to be believed, the duo is likely to tie the knot on December 9 at The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and their pre-wedding ceremonies will begin from tomorrow i.e December 7. However, ahead of the wedding ceremonies, the lavish venue is lit up with lights. Here are some of the beautiful pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding venue:Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Waves At Paps, Katrina Kaif Stuns In Yellow Attire As They Leave For Jaipur | Wedding Update

Meanwhile, on Monday evening Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted in Mumbai as they left for Jaipur. The duo waved at paps and looked absolutely stunning. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Marriage LIVE UPDATES, Monday: Bollywood Duo Wave At Paps While Leaving For Jaipur

Earlier today, Katrina’s sister Isabella Kaif and Natasha were snapped at the Jaipur airport as they made their way to the lavish wedding venue of the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Apart from this, bride-to-be Katrina’s friend and fashion designer Anaita Shroff was also snapped at the Jaipur airport. Also Read - 5 Times When Katrina Kaif Grabbed Eyeballs With Her Stunning Saree Looks, Best 5 Saree Looks Of Katrina | Checkout Video

As per the reports, the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Earlier, it was also reported that several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding.