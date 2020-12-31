Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan are all set to bid adieu to the year 2020 and in the most comfy way possible. Kareena is all set to end their year with snuggles and cuddles as she forces her two favourite boys, Saif and Taimur, into a perfect picture. Also Read - Suhana Khan Gives Major Winter Fashion Goals in Woolen Crop Top And Skirt, Pictures Go Viral

Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the Good Newwz star shared a series of super adorable pictures where the trio can be seen posing happily while sitting on the bed. She captioned it, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture… 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life… Marching ahead to new beginnings.” Also Read - 'You Are Missed Everyday'! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Pictures of Rishi Kapoor From Family Vacation

She went on to wish her fans a happy New Year and wrote, “Stay safe my friends… Love and hope from us. We love you all…Happy new year.” Also Read - 5 Home Remedies To Cure Hangover After New Year’s Party

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child in 2021. They announced their pregnancy in August this year and wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Recently, the power-couple celebrated Taimur’s fourth birthday and on the same day, Kareena announced her pregnancy memoir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Tandav.

Watch this space for the latest updates!