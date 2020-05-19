Whatever the Pautaudi family does, they do it together. From birthday parties to all kinds of celebrations, they always gather to celebrate it together. Now, throwback pictures from Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower when she was expecting her firstborn Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have surfaced the internet and they are going insanely viral. The pictures are from the intimate family gathering and baby shower that was organised at home for Soha Ali Khan. Also Read - 'Raise a Happy Child'! Soha Ali Khan Shares Adorable Picture of Kunal Kemmu Lifting Inaaya High up in The Air

In the picture, Soha looks beautiful in blue gown and tiara flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow. She can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, clad in a black top and denim, Sara Ali Khan, who looks all gorgeous in white top and shorts and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and welcomed by baby girl Inaaya in 2017. During the lockdown phase, Soha and Kunal are spending their most of the time with their little munchkin Inaaya. Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Ten years after their movie, 99, hit the cinema screens, power jodi Soha and Kunal will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re and Coolie No 1.