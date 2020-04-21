Soha Ali Khan often shares pictures of her little munchkin Inaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the little one arranging her books and looks like she is all set for the week as she piles up her storybooks to read in the coming lockdown days. In the picture, she can be seen stocking up her books on the window pane and it is a delightful treat for her fans. Also Read - Inaaya Helps Daddy Kunal Kemmu And Mommy Soha Ali Khan in Household Work And It's The Best Thing on Internet Today

The Rang De Basanti actor captioned it, “Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime.” (sic) Also Read - Soha Ali Khan Shares Hilarious Video of Hubby Dancing, Says 'Losing weight or losing mind?'

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, Soha uploaded a picture where Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya can be seen helping Soha in the household work. In the photo, the father-daughter duo can be seen sitting and peeling off the peas. Sharing the picture of cutest little helper, she captioned it, “It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2. (sic).”



While staying home, Soha is making most of her time and spends it with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal. Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Ten years after their movie, 99, hit the cinema screens, power jodi Soha and Kunal will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.